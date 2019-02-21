It’s been 3 years since I have seen you. Not a day goes by that I dont think about you. You were my best friend and my one true love in life. Sometimes things dont work out the way we visualize them. Our lives had to go separate ways. I miss your touch and the way you made my heart skip a beat. For several years whenever we were together it was like the first time everytime your lips touched mine. I think of all the good times we had together, the way we fit together like a puzzle. My heart has a missing piece, and I pray one day love will brings us together again. I will always love you 4ever

