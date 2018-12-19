I don’t know why we didn’t find one another sooner. We connected instantly and I knew from the beginning you were special. You are my soul mate. My one true and perfect love. What we have, I have only read about in my most favorite novels. If it can be true and perfect, it can with us. You see, we have found this special love later in our lives when we’ve experienced all the other kinds that come along. We have changed and grown, and now we know what true love can feel like. We belong together.

Always! My perfect love!