We have lived parallel lives for over 20 years and our paths never crossed. All of that changed with one hello. Quickly you came to be the one who made me smile, the one who made me feel, the one who made me love again. You became my person. Not a day goes by that I am reminded that I wished I had waited or I wished I had pushed. We could have had a good life together. But for now, I’ll keep my dream that you will be beside me in the assisted living and it will be us in the end. Thank you for always loving me as I am.

