My sunshine,

You gave me your sunlight & lit my insides with fire until happiness radiated from within. But my father passed away, & it was my fault. My mom became depressed, & I had to take care of the younger ones. & I cried and screamed in the bathroom floors at night begging God for strength because being in my body was torture. & your mom thought I was too fragile, too sad, too damaged for you. They took you away.

You tried.

You fought.

I healed.

I waited.

Waited..

But you never came.

And I think of you sometimes.

Im sorry for the pain I caused you.