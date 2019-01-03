My sweet angel

I’m not sure how to describe the feelings of loosing you. I carried you, felt your heart beat, read to you every night but yet I never got the chance to hold your hand or kiss your forehead. I missed out on giving you baths and tucking you in at night. You would be 10 years old now. I wonder what you would look like; would you have my nose or your daddy’s eyes. I’m ashamed to say that’s it’s hard for me to visit your grave for the burden I feel of failing you brings me too much pain.

Love Mom