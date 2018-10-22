My twin flame…

this life time wasn’t ours to have together. my time with you i will cherish until i am able to call you mine. we learned we just crossed paths at the wrong time, yet our souls screamed for each other. the days go by and no matter where i am, my soul is constantly intertwining in a silent dance with yours. i’ve known you for many life times in between and my soul yearns for when it will be our time again. until then i can only hope this life treats you well and know i love your heart and soul in each life i live.

enterally yours…