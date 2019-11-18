NOT A LOVE LETTER

It has been 9 years since then, I can still remember when that summer was about to end; the start of a new season indeed and the first time that we met. Seasons may have changed, moments may have slipped away, but the memories are still there and so the feelings therewith. Indeed, it has always been a joy reminiscing the past, but the fact that you’re not with me brings sorrow to my heart. Through the years, we changed – in our own lives. We’ve been through our own battles in life, sometimes we were triumphant and sometimes we learn. I wish that someday we’ll be teammates

Share this:

Tweet

