I had a rocky past. You had your own. When we were set up on that blind date at the restaurant, I thought it was too much to dare hope for. The city girl and the cowboy staring at each other..the electricity between us was undeniable. We married a year later and our life together was simply magical. Who knew the clock was ticking for us? After having perfection for 16 years, and making so many plans, the state police showing up on our doorstep to tell me you were killed instantly in an accident was like a spear shoved into the depths of my body. Nothing prepared me for not seeing you again.

