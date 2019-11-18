October 15, 2019

I married my husband after five weeks of dating! We met four years earlier at my sisters wedding! Our life together has been wonderful, beyond my expectations! Two years ago, he had a heart attack and triple bypass surgery! I almost lost him and our lives have been forever changed! We just take one day at a time, but some days I just say, Dear Jesus I love this man of mine! Next year we celebrate 40 years of marriage, we have three wonderful children and four beautiful healthy grandchildren! Thank you for allowing us another chance in life together! And I Love you so!! SKS

