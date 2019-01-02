Once In a While In the Middle of An Ordinary Life….Loves Comes Along and Brings You Fairy Tale.

PART 1

A Long time ago in New York City, a boy and a girl fell in love. It was the first time that each one of them experienced love. Back then, everyone called it “puppy love”. This boy and girl were barely thirteen years old. This was 1969 or early ’70’s. The age of Aquarius…Do you remember that song? As life would have it the boys’ parents decided to move to Puerto Rico and leave the City of New York. The girl stayed in New York City. They were both heartbroken.