From the moment I saw you,I knew something was different about you. As I got to know you, I found out that you are the most strong,patient man I’ve ever met. It was love at first sight for me, not so much for you. You just wanted to be friends and I accepted that because I still wanted you in my life. We have prayed for each other when unexpected situations arose. You are an incredible man with a heart of gold. Your magnetic eyes and sweet smile reeled me in, but your character kept my attention. We have always been in two different places and I hope one day we’ll end up in the same place.

