When I was in high school I dated probably 20 different girls. My buddy and I would trade dates from one week to another. Then after I had graduated, in July I dated a girl still a sophomore in high school. I knew then that she was the one. We went together for 4 years and then while I was in the Navy we were married. We had 3 children, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. We will celebrate our 64th wedding anniversary this December. We weren’t too young as were what some people said. We have had our challenges but with God watching over us we are still in love and life is happiness.

