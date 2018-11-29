She had been with our family for over thirteen years and gave us her son who is still with us. She was kind and loving and mellow and when she looked at me with her big brown eyes, love shown through. She’d stare into my eyes and I knew that she knew I loved her back. When it was her time to go I brushed her hair and listened to music from the movie Out of Africa to calm and soothe her. When her eyes closed for the last time and she exhaled her last breath, my heart broke. She was our chocolate labrador retriever and I miss her so much.

