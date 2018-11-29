You were my best friend, my love, my husband. The joy that consumed me when my child arrived, I looked into her eyes and the live for her was supernatural. You meant so little to me now that I have her. I put you to the side. Every little thing annoyed me that you said, did,or didn’t do. It wasn’t your and I see that now. She is getting older, you are getting back to your old self and I am seeing you again. Our love is being renewed and I am thankful for that. A year ago, I thought we were doomed in our future together. You were purposely hurtful but your inner self came back to me. Love.

