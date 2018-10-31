My life changed 45 years ago when I met him. He made me feel special, beautiful, worthy of love. Every day since the day I met him, I have felt even more loved. We’ve had 43 special years together as husband and wife. While I am the happiest anyone in love can be, I worry because of our ages, and who will lose who first, and have to deal with the pain of losing the love of our life. While we will be able to go on with the love stored in our hearts and soles, the loss of being together daily will be impossible to handle. Our love is special. With all my love, always.

