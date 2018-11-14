Our story is long and full of the small moments.

You see I am severly depressed and have even considerd taking my own life. No one really knows this, not even him. Although he knows i am unhappy he doesnt know how truley intense it can be. He doesnt know that he made me forget for a few minutes how much it hurt to be awake. No man who is every girls dream would want to be with a girl as broken as me. This led me to never tell him of my love. Now we are growing to be strangers which is my second biggest fear. The first is he will get his father’s heredity cancer. Thats not unpopular here in NC

