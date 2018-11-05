Poem For My Baby Sister (Brat)

For The Good Times,

Memories Never Fade Away.

You’re still my lifeline,

Through the dull and brighter days.

MTB sisters , at least that’s what I thought.

I miss our laughs and I miss our talks.

At one point , I wanted to die.

Because at one point, you were the reason I wanted to stay alive.

I thought you was God’s Gift.

Because when I suicidal , I said I can’t do this

I got a baby sis.

All I can do is pray

That one day, you’ll find your way

Back into my heart, so I can breathe again

You wasn’t just my sister , you was my best friend.

—LR