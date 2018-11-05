Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Poem For My Baby Sister (Brat)

For The Good Times,

Memories Never Fade Away.

You’re still my lifeline,

Through the dull and brighter days.

MTB sisters , at least that’s what I thought.

I miss our laughs and I miss our talks.

At one point , I wanted to die.

Because at one point, you were the reason I wanted to stay alive.

I thought you was God’s Gift.

Because when I suicidal , I said I can’t do this

I got a baby sis.

All I can do is pray

That one day, you’ll find your way

Back into my heart, so I can breathe again

You wasn’t just my sister , you was my best friend.

—LR