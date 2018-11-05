Poem For My Baby Sister (Brat)
For The Good Times,
Memories Never Fade Away.
You’re still my lifeline,
Through the dull and brighter days.
MTB sisters , at least that’s what I thought.
I miss our laughs and I miss our talks.
At one point , I wanted to die.
Because at one point, you were the reason I wanted to stay alive.
I thought you was God’s Gift.
Because when I suicidal , I said I can’t do this
I got a baby sis.
All I can do is pray
That one day, you’ll find your way
Back into my heart, so I can breathe again
You wasn’t just my sister , you was my best friend.
—LR