Prayer request

Please pray for our son, diagnosed with glioblastoma brain tumor in October 2018, he has beat the one year prognosis and has finished all treatment, pray that he will be the one to be cured, a good man, husband, father and son, dedicated his life to helping others. He is our beautiful blond haired, blue eyed baby boy. No matter the age of your child, they are still your baby, He is so loved and admired by all who know him. Bless his beautiful dedicated wife for all she has and is doing to give him hope and purpose. May all who read this and say a prayer, Thank You and God Bless

