Pt Barnum,

its been more than 10 years since we shared our first kiss. Initially it was the last thing I wanted. The last thing either of us should have been doing. I tried to keep my heart out of it. I tried to tell myself how wrong it was. My heart over ruled my head and I fell in love. We fell in love. Things have changed in our relationship, but one thing that will never change is my love for you. We talk almost daily and I want to tell you that I love you–I haven’t done that in many years, but I think you know. You must. But I case I never voice it to you again please know I LOVE YOU!

