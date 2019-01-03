I will never forget the way I feel the moment your lips meet mine. I will never forget the butterflies that make their way the minute I see a text or a call from you. I will never forget the first time we made love. I know that although we’re too young, just 23, I can say that i’ve been in love. I’ve loved you more than anything in the entire world. I’ve felt that earth-shattering, crazy love that people talk about in books and movies. And i’ve also experienced heartbreak. Both by you. I still have hope that you will come back to me someday & I’ll wait for you forever. I love you. – R.

