I thought I found love in the eyes of a 16 year old boy, but as my innocence faded away so did he. I thought again that I had found love in a broken, drunken man, but soon found myself fighting to get out.A fight that nearly cost me my life.True love found me as a broken woman afraid to love. True love stayed and guided me through the war against myself. The first year I was drunk and angry, the second I was drunk and sad, almost suicidal. True loved brought me back to life, saved me, forgave me, and loved me for all I am. I once thought I had found love, but real love found me.

