We all loose people we love. Holidays can be very sad and lonely without them. What matters most to me is the one’s who remain and never reach out to the family they have that are still here. It’s all right to miss them, I know I miss my dad and mom. Sometimes people leave you and you don’t understand why. They walk out of your life to end a marriage. Once again, to be alone. Only God knows the answer’s to all of this. I put my trust in him everyday to help me get through the holidays. Sometimes children have such busy lives that they forget you’re there. Remember to care for everyone.

Share this:

Tweet

