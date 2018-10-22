S.M.M. The Beast,

At the ripe age of fourteen years old & you sixteen years old we fell in love. Twenty – six years ago feels like yesterday.

Ours was a forbidden love, a first love. A love that would never be forgotten.

We protected it behind hundreds of journal entries to each other. One of the most tangible ways to communicate without getting caught. Leaving the notebook in hidden places to read & respond.

I will never forget when my parents made me burn the pages in the fireplace, one by one.

It only ignited my love for you, never to be lost.

Burn bright,

S.M.E.

Belle