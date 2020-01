I will never forget the day you took your life. My world shattered and I didn’t think I would ever be okay again. You were the closest thing to a father I have ever had. Not a day goes by that I don’t miss you. I wish I had known the pain you were in so that I could have helped. Maybe you would still be here. Maybe you would have met my kids. You will always be my dad in my eyes and you will always be my hero. I love you. I miss you. See you in Heaven.

