Thank you, Nicholas, for this, another memorizing novel of love set in our beloved home state. My husband buys me your newest book on the release date, & whatever else I may be reading takes a back seat until your book is read, laughed & cried & sighed over. So thankful for Tru & Hope’s collision at Sunset Beach & Involvement with Kindred Spirit. I love that special place & the special memories it holds for so many. Love, Blessed one