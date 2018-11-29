Life has a funny way of bringing two people together and two people apart. If you would have told me when I was 19 that he wasn’t the one for me, I would not have believed you. Everything about him consumed me; his looks, his touch, his kiss, those eyes. After having our first daughter together, I knew he was my soulmate but as time passed, I constantly questioned if I just started too young. Sometimes things fall apart so better things can fall together and that’s exactly where I am now. Somewhere better.

