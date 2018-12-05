Seems like a dream now. 25 years since the sky-diving accident that landed you in a tree in NC and subsequently in my care. Almost gone. 5 days in a coma. But you survived. And you returned. Came to say thank-you a year later to the nursing student who cared for you. Canceled my engagement, changed my life. A whirlwind long-distance romance for 2 years. Then Korea. And travel nursing. And you married someone else. I looked for you in every airport, in every city. Until this year. Until fb let me see your second wife, almost my twin. Heartbroken. Still feel you, this connection. Still love you.

