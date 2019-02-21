To the first Boy I lost and loved: It’s been 11 years since we connected in a way I will never forget.Those mysterious brown eyes and the way you looked at me the first night we met.I remember the colors of the bonfire glowing across your face,as we made eye contact that gave me butterflies.We grew close over the Summer of 2008.We did everything together! 7 months later,things changed,you changed,then you left for good.The hurt cut so deep within.You have moved on,it’s time for me to finally move on.I’ll never forget the Summer of 2008,the year you walked into my life and left just as fast..

Share this:

Tweet

