Our eyes locked on the Sunset Beach Pier. My heart quickened as you approached.So began our story.For 3 beautiful years you had my heart.I visited Sunset as often as possible. My favorite memories are of long talks while walking the beach, unrestrained laughter,and hope. We splashed around on jet skis and embraced as the waves of the ocean crashed into us. We shared wine coolers and hush puppies. You had my heart.My first love.Then you crushed it when I left for college.The hurt and resentment I felt so many years ago has faded. Only warm memories and a longing for you and Sunset Beach remain.

