Thank you Nicholas Sparks for the Thank You note! Some years ago now, I met you at a book~signing in the desert in CA. I had 3 books; my fav…3 Weeks with my Brother, & your 2 new ones at the time. There was a limit of 1 signing per person! But when I requested you sign all 3; my fav for me, & the other 2 for Bandon Oregon Library, not only did you do it for me, but you said; “You are a kind person” now you have probably said that to many people, because your mama taught you to do that so long ago. But that touched my heart! I think I have read every one of your books & pass them on. Thanks

Share this:

Tweet

