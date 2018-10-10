My heart will always long for the coast of the outer banks that I had to leave behind.it molded me shaped my life with beautiful kaliescope of memories that I will hold onto forever.i hope when my time comes and I leave this world that carolina floods my mind and I feel like I’m there so I can drift off to the unknown with the peace and comfort that I can only find in carolina.the smells,the waves crashing the shore promising to come back again and again,the sunrises and the sunsets.the sand soft beneath my feet that to this day still has me grounded.thank you carolina,my home

