Thank your mistakes

As crazy and hard as that sounds, you should thank them everyday. Just like the dirt underneath the pavement of a highway, mistakes remind you of the hard road taken by others in order to make a smoother road for you and others. Mistakes are an under appreciated teacher, that we all have to interact with at some point in our lives. It can teach us great lessons, if we are willing to listen. Though if we choose not to, it’s a patient teacher willing to teach us the course again. So take a moment and thank your mistake today, it’ll save you a lesson tomorrow.

