Standing at that alter, I knew I would love you forever. For 15 years, I had every bit of confidence that we had something most couples did not. We were head over heels for each other. We were “that couple”. And then somehow we weren’t. Everything unraveled so fast.

Being loved by another is nice, but it’s not what we had. It’s not all of those dreams that I once had with you. Ten years later, I still consider what could have been, what should have been. Ten years later, I still love you.