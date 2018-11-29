THE ASPEN
Upon first viewing, I fell in love.
Blessed with its own Aspen thicket,
My sanctuary is named ASPEN HOLLOW.
Every day for a month,
I have eagerly awaited
A hint of Spring’s green.
Numerous Aspen in the draw,
Extending easterly, have died,
In my four-year absence.
A loss felt deep in my soul.
Tears burning my eyes,
Distressing my return home.
Now I must cull the dead,
Prepare for cremation,
And thence scatter their ashes.
Yet, to my delight, I witness,
The emergence of abundant leaflets.
The perseverance of life.
5/21/08