THE ASPEN

Upon first viewing, I fell in love.

Blessed with its own Aspen thicket,

My sanctuary is named ASPEN HOLLOW.

 

Every day for a month,

I have eagerly awaited

A hint of Spring’s green.

 

Numerous Aspen in the draw,

Extending easterly, have died,

In my four-year absence.

 

A loss felt deep in my soul.

Tears burning my eyes,

Distressing my return home.

 

Now I must cull the dead,

Prepare for cremation,

And thence scatter their ashes.

 

Yet, to my delight, I witness,

The emergence of abundant leaflets.

The perseverance of life.

5/21/08