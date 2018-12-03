I have been walking to the Kindred Spirit Mailbox for years when I am on vacation. A beautiful comforting place to think about life and see the beauty of nature! In October when walking back to Sunset Beach I found a monarch butterfly it’s wings full of water and sand I held it in my hand about 40 minutes while I was walking. It stayed on my hand and dried off I then put it in the sea turtle sculpture at Sunset Beach where it was sipping nectar from the mums. We also had a white egret following us up the beach it was like he was leading us to the pier. My favorite place nature infused 💖