We were still kids when we fell in love. We had so many hopes and dreams. Some have come true, but others have eluded us. When we took our wedding vows neither of us knew what the future had in store. Now, after losing two babies and dealing with the underlying medical issues, I can truly say I have never loved you more. You think I’m brave and strong all on my own, but I wouldn’t have lasted one second without you. No matter the hardships that life may bring, marriage to you will always be the best and most amazing adventure I will ever have. I don’t regret a single minute. Never will.

