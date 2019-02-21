Leaving you behind was the hardest part. I could still remember how you convinced me that I will be having a good time in my stay in New York. You promised me you’ll come and visit but you never did. I never thought that that day will be the last time I will be able to hug and kiss you. It’s been almost two years but I still miss you, everyday. We may not be together, but always remember that you will always have a special place in my heart and no one can ever replace it. I hope in another life, I will still your girl. I miss you so much and I love you, my soldier!

