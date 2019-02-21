As I lay on your chest I begin to cry knowing that it may be weeks before I get to see you again. I lay there and keep telling myself this will all be worth in the end when I’m done with school, but there’s no greater ache in my heart as you pull away from my hand as we say goodbye. As hard as this may be I look forward to the days that I do get to see you and lay my head upon your chest for there is no sound more beautiful than the heartbeat of the person you love.

