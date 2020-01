You were the one who told me what it felt to love.

You said, “You just know when you know. The feeling is there.”

Except, you weren’t talking about me.

But I was, about you. Whatever it is that gets me head over heels for you, I’m still searching the answer to.

I smile when we talk; I laugh when we’re together.

But we’ll never be anything.

Except, the love I have for you – that feeling will always be.