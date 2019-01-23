hello my name is… well lets keep that for letter, am 18 years, i go to high school of course the worst place where a teenage can imagine. since 4 years i have been struggling with acne scars i have these huge dark marks on my face, which makes me looks bad. people walking on the streets stare at me and ask whats what is wrong with my skin, i cannot talk to anyone looking into their eyes, i got no friends and yup.. pretty lonely. every breath was released on oct 31 it was my birthday , the thing i like about Nicolas sparks is that the love of writing letters, today i have a lot of penfriends.

