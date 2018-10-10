The sound of the waves sooth me. I only get to come to the ocean once a year. I missed last year so I was really desperate to get here. I need the ocean as much as I need food. It helps me remember who I am and that I can do anything I put my mind too.

There is something so relaxing about watching the water or seeing dolphins jump and play. I like to sit and dream about living on the ocean. To be able to walk the sand every morning as the sun comes up. Not in a big fancy house, just a cozy one. Where you can leave the windows open and hear the sound of the water