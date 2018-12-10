The One Who Got Away,

We were very close friends for 5 years. There was always a mutual attraction between us, but it was never acted on.

Now you are ignoring me (both when you’ve been single and in a relationship).

Although we never dated, being ignored and avoided feels like I’ve been broken up with.

You liked me as a friend (and more) despite my blindness, and that means more to me than you will ever know.

Being around you always made me happy. I think I may have even loved you.

If we are not meant to be, I hope my future husband is even greater than you.

Love,

Your One Who Got Away