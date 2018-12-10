The One Who Got Away,
We were very close friends for 5 years. There was always a mutual attraction between us, but it was never acted on.
Now you are ignoring me (both when you’ve been single and in a relationship).
Although we never dated, being ignored and avoided feels like I’ve been broken up with.
You liked me as a friend (and more) despite my blindness, and that means more to me than you will ever know.
Being around you always made me happy. I think I may have even loved you.
If we are not meant to be, I hope my future husband is even greater than you.
Love,
Your One Who Got Away