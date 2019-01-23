I have read every book by Nicolas sparks I guess it’s the hopeless romantic in me. I was looking for a new book when I came across Every Breath. The pages took my breath away. There were so many times I put this book down for moments full of tears as it reminded me of my parents and their lifetime of love for each other and of my own experiences. My father met my mother when they were very young in England and he married her and was drafted in the British army and was stationed in Africa. I grew up on these stories and hoped one day I would find my love the one that will take my breath away.

