I truly believe in the power of prayer. I met my husband after someone from my church prayed that I would find true love. My husband and I have now been married for two years. He was there for me through a lot of difficult times like when I lost my father to cancer. He is the most wonderful, supportive husband I could ever ask for. He is my best friend, my confidant and the love of my life. If you are looking for love, I pray that everyone who reads this letter will find true love and that you will be as blessed as I have been. Much love and happiness to you all!

