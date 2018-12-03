I cannot begin to express in 600 characters the profound impact reading “Every Breath” had on me. You see I had a very similar experience myself. In high school in 1968 I fell in love with my H.S. sweetheart. We graduated, married, and I got called into the military. The marriage lasted 4 years but couldn’t survive so we had a friendly divorce and went our separate ways. We both remarried, had kids and grand kids with no contact for 33 years. Long story short after losing our spouses we found each other again. She came in on the train, we ran into each others arms and have never let go.

