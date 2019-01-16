The right person will be as happy with a ring-pop as with a diamond, if it meant they have you. Would rather have your hand in theirs than anything from Tiffany’s.

The right person would spend one day and night with you, than a hundred others with the wrong person.

The right person would see you for ten minutes than have you spend a lifetime with someone else.

The right person would sacrifice to stay with you, not ask for anything more.

The right person will love you sunshine and rain.

The right person would rather have your stick figure drawing than a Picasso or Monet.