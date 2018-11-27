The Sparkles of Disney

I met him at Disneyworld while I was on a conference trip. I still remember the first time he spoke to me. I was with my friend waiting in line to get on the ride. He was with a group of his friend and asked if he can step in front of us in line so he can meet up with them. Of course, we said yes. We started talking and got to know one another a little bit more as the line was super long. We stayed in contact for a while after we left, but stopped suddenly about 2 years ago. He’s in my mind often and I always wonder could there be more?

