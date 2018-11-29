My mom died last summer, and her passing took my breath away. I loved her deeply, took care of her for many years, and saw her through the agonizing physical and mental changes of Alzheimer’s disease. She beat breast cancer twice to be slain by the same horrifying killer that took her younger sister years earlier and now has her older sister in its hands. May you never have to face this terrifying disease, but if you do, please remember that Alzheimer’s patients need you desperately. They need to be treated with love, kindness, patience, routine, simple things like a light room. They need you.

