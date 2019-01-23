Was it a crime for me to go find ME, I lost who I was over time yet everyone else thought I turned cold or has they say it “I just didn’t care anymore” it was kinda true though,I didn’t care about what other people said,it just didn’t bother me.Don’t get me wrong,I love my family more than anything but the way I saw it is if I had to lose everyone just to keep my sanity then I would,the thing is I never thought I ACTUALLY would lose them.The only family I had was my 3 kids,they are adults,in their twenties but they actually came & talk to me,asked me what was going on in my head,they UNDERSTOOD

Share this:

Tweet

