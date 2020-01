Our mothers were in first grade together. We were boyfriend and girlfriend when I was in 4th grade and he was in 6th grade. After our divorces, our children were in the same class at the same elementary school we went to. We started talking and went on a few dates. We were married within 3 months and now have been married 15 years! We have a combined family of 7 kids. This is my love story and I love every minute of it!

